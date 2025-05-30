Love Unleashed: Doggone Wedding Details | By inRegister Staff -

Weddings are going to the dogs—literally. Couples are finding ways to incorporate their four-legged friends into their big day, from signature cocktails to wedding cake details. But, increasingly, pets are also making the guest list. Wren Bell and Austin Clinkscales posed for wedding day portraits with their beloved golden retriever, Beignet. And, later in the night, guests were treated to the pup’s namesake treats along with espresso martinis at a reception bar branded just for Beignet himself.

For Emma Clark’s wedding to Michael Reeves, instead of only including the traditional wedding and groom’s cake, Emma decided she also wanted a custom cake to represent her. “We put each of our dogs on top of our individual cakes,” she says. “Mine was very girly, and Michael’s had a hunting camp theme.”

Emma says their dogs, Lincoln and Bachelor, are like their babies, so including them in the big day was important. Their furry friends could also be found on the back of the save-the-dates and the matchboxes.

Nikki Vu and Drew Gallman also brought their dog into their big day through cake. Peeking out of the third tier of the couple’s wedding cake by Tredici Bakery is pup Suki.

Keep your dogs away from the chaos by sharing sweet moments with them during the getting-ready period, like bride Mary Catherine Joiner Rogillio did with her two pint-sized pups. A calm environment and plenty of time to catch their good side, these special moments are ones that Šill be cherished for years to come.

Camille Gianfala and Paul Murrill’s dog made it to the ceremony. The couple’s black lab Winnie not only posed for portraits but also made her way down the aisle with the wedding party–complete with a floral-embellished leash and collar.