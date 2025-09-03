Little luxuries for the bride-to-be | By Bre Pizzolato -

Planning a wedding, along with all of the accompanying parties, trips and showers, brings on a lot of to-do lists and big decisions. But it’s also a season worth savoring. From everyday jewels to celebratory loungewear, these little luxuries are perfect for the bride-to-be who needs to slow down and treat herself.

Keep reading for gifts and treats from local boutiques that serve as stylish reminders to fully enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime season.

Indulge the senses with this warm and cozy linen spray by Savitr Fragrances available at Sweet Baton Rouge. Notes of peach, blood orange and cardamom blend seamlessly with hints of sandalwood and vanilla for a balanced and welcoming scent for linens. A few spritzes are the perfect addition to the nighttime routine of a busy bride-to-be.

This wedding advent calendar from The Keeping Room is complete with seven days of fun and useful surprises, such as ring cleaning towelettes and a satin sleep mask. This gift is a thoughtful reminder for any soon-to-be bride to unwind.

Completely adjustable and 100% woven cotton, this white textured stripe tie top sleep set from Bella Bella Boutique is a must for any bride in need of comfortable and restful sleep. The breathable fabric and airy silhouette add a touch of luxury to party preparations and post-party wind-down.

A set of sterling silver halo bangles from Mignon Faget will add pizazz to a bridal look, from the engagement party to the bachelorette trip, and can be worn every day in between. As the years pass, their everyday appearance will serve as a poignant reminder of one of life’s sweetest seasons.

Speaking of sparkle and bachelorette trips … This glitter simple syrup, available at Fleurty Girl, will make any cocktail shine. With additional options for Sangria and mimosas, there’s no reason to drink boring cocktails in your bridal era.