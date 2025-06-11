Light it Up: Candles are the unsung heroes of wedding reception design | By Ryn Lakvold -

No matter what kind of celebration you’re planning, finding the right vendors can make or break your event. Before Truly Haute became the area’s candle rental powerhouse, co-owners Lauren Barbalich and Rachel Baron worked together as wedding planners.

“We saw a hole in the market for candle rentals,” said Barbalich of their business, which specializes in full-service candle décor rental. “Now, we have this collection of different types of candles that we’ve personalized in our own way to make them rentable and available for all to use.”

Candles bring a wow-factor to events, adding an element of romance, drama and whimsy, especially for outdoor and nighttime festivities. And for those hosting their big days at flameless venues, Truly Haute also offers high-quality, flickering LED options. “Sometimes, we can’t even tell the difference between a real candle and an LED in photos,” notes Baron.

Of course, candles have always had their place at weddings. But increasingly, brides and their planners are getting more creative and thinking outside of the box. And Barbalich says that’s where Truly Haute thrives.

“I think a big reason people come to us is to help fill the extra spots,” said Barbalich. “We can fill a whole fireplace and mantle with candles, and even bigger scale places like filling a staircase. We have the quantity and the experience.”