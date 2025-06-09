Lauren Honeycutt Lewis’ bridal luncheon celebrated la vie en rose | By Bre Pizzolato -

When bride Lauren Honeycutt Lewis and her mom, Stephanie Honeycutt, decided to host a bridal luncheon to thank her bridesmaids and the women who hosted parties throughout her engagement, they had only a vague vision in mind. But they knew exactly who to call to bring the party to life.

Cheryl Palmer, owner of Cheryl Palmer Designs, is a longtime family friend and seasoned event planner and designer. “When planning the luncheon, I didn’t have a clear vision other than pink, so I asked Cheryl to make a pink flower arrangement for the table and to add flowers to the cake,” Lewis recalls. “She asked if she could add a few things because she had a vision.”

And add a few things, she did.

The “La Vie en Rose” bridal luncheon was held in the Lipsey Room at City Club of Baton Rouge, bursting with florals, pops of pink and plenty of greenery.

“Cheryl’s attention to detail is second to none,” Lewis says, calling the luncheon the perfect setting to highlight her lifelong love of pink. “There was a gorgeous fuchsia rose on each place setting for the ladies and a bouquet of varied pink flowers at mine.”

The striking floral arrangements complemented guests’ attire, which boasted every shade of pink at the request of the bride. And gilded chargers atop blush tablecloths completed the vision.

Hosted the morning before her March 1, 2025, wedding and ahead of the ceremony rehearsal, Lewis and her bridesmaids carried the flowers to the rehearsal that evening. “Cheryl made everyone there feel special, but especially me,” Lewis says. “The room was so beautiful that it took my breath away when I walked in–and I shed a few tears. It was the loveliest gesture from a woman who means so much to me.”

