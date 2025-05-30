Beneath the largest tree at Afton Villa Gardens, Kameryn Byrd and Jake Pellegrin celebrated the start of their next chapter | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

It seems like a simple enough request, especially in South Louisiana: Get married under a large oak tree. After all, the historic trees seem to stretch their sprawling branches across the state. However, when Kameryn Byrd and Jake Pellegrin began their search for the perfect oak under which to say, “I do,” the request proved more difficult than they anticipated.

“We looked all over Baton Rouge,” Kameryn recalls. “I knew it was out there; we just had to find it.”

With the help of planner Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events, the couple ventured out of Baton Rouge’s city limits and turned their attention to St. Francisville. Finally, the search was over after the couple set foot on the Afton Villa Gardens property.

“When we were driving down the driveway, I hadn’t even seen the tree yet, but I just knew,” Kameryn says. “It felt meant to be.”

Finding the perfect tree was just the beginning, though. Once the venue was secured, only six weeks remained until the big day. Vague save-the-dates had been sent out to guests detailing the season the wedding would be held, but now it was time to get down to specifics.

Rather than a typical party-all-night reception, Kameryn and Jake imagined their reception as an extension of their typical milestone celebrations, which always consist of dinner together. But rather than small groups of friends and family seated at separate tables, Kameryn’s vision was of everyone at one table, dining beneath the stars.

“I’ve had this in mind since I was a kid,” she says. “It just always made sense to me.”

To bring her dream to life, Angela designed a serpentine table layout, rather than one long table, to add a dose of whimsical interest and to create more opportunities for conversations. From there, Angela took Kameryn’s request for timeless and traditional and worked to create a scene that felt at home within the lush gardens.

“You want to use your venue, rather than try to fight it,” Angela says. “You want to make it come alive.”

To achieve this, Angela utilized a simple color palette of white and shades of green. Statuesque vases were a natural extension to the towering sculptures that are dotted throughout the venue’s grounds. Green chinoiserie vases from Williams Sonoma were added to the table, and overhead, bistro lights were installed to create the illusion of stars. Finishing touches were added with plenty of candles and bud vases.

“It was nice to see everyone enjoying the dinner together, and the table was glowing—it felt like a fairytale,” Kameryn says. “And it was the best steak I’ve ever had.”

With all of this magic in the air, guests were none the wiser that this set-up was not the original plan. The week leading up to the wedding day was filled with nonstop rain. Knowing the ground would be soaked, Angela made the decision to relocate the reception to higher ground. And with rain forecasted on the big day as well, it was time to rethink that dinner under the stars.

“To this day, I don’t understand the miracle, but it only drizzled—it was supposed to be pouring,” Angela recalls. “So we were able to have the dinner as Kameryn imagined it.”

A stroke of luck, or possibly a divine blessing, the favorable weather was the icing on the cake of a day filled with so much love.

“For me, the moment that still stands out to me is standing up there and getting married,” Kameryn says. “Actually saying our vows to one another, I remember thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ The whole day was a dream.”

Hear from Him & Her

What is your favorite thing about one another?

Kameryn: Everything! Jake has this sense of wonder about him. He is always curious and loves learning and adventuring.

Jake: How much love she has. She is like an endless pit of love. She always has more love to give.

How did you know he/she was the one?

K: I knew Jake was the one very early on. It was like I found my person, and I’m ready to spend our lives together.

J: I know she was the one because I could completely be myself with her, and she would put up with my shenanigans!

What is one detail that stands out when you think back on your wedding day?

K: How much fun it all was! How many times we laughed and smiled–my cheeks were sore. I knew it would be an amazing day, but it exceeded my expectations of just how much fun it would be.

Did you disagree on anything during the planning process? If so, what was it, and how did you compromise?

K: We were pretty much on the same page about everything–although Jake did not get his fire dancers or Champagne sword, which he is still sad about.

If you had one piece of advice for engaged couples, what would it be?

K & J: Our biggest piece of advice is to let your plans evolve. Our first vision of the wedding was nothing like it turned out to be. Venues weren’t available, the weather wasn’t cooperating, and plans changed last minute, and we were so glad they did! It turned out to be better than anything we had expected.

