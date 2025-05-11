You’re invited to the inRegister Weddings issue release party | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Join us in toasting the January and June 2025 editions of inRegister Weddings on May 29 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center! Enjoy live music by Capital City Soul, food, drinks and more at this special happy hour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attend for free or purchase a VIP ticket to enjoy Champagne, exclusive food offerings and special access to our VIP lounge. Grab your wedding crew and RSVP today for this exciting event celebrating the ultimate guide to wedding planning in the Capital Region. Cheers!

Must be 21 to attend. Attire is cocktail.