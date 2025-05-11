You’re invited to the inRegister Weddings issue release party

|
By
-

Join us in toasting the January and June 2025 editions of inRegister Weddings on May 29 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center! Enjoy live music by Capital City Soul, food, drinks and more at this special happy hour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attend for free or purchase a VIP ticket to enjoy Champagne, exclusive food offerings and special access to our VIP lounge. Grab your wedding crew and RSVP today for this exciting event celebrating the ultimate guide to wedding planning in the Capital Region. Cheers!

Must be 21 to attend. Attire is cocktail.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What’s trending in wedding florals

Red Onion owner Brenda Goff on summer wedding floral trends and making the most of bouquets for

Wedding of the Week: Taylor...

Taylor Falgout and Zachary Andrus were married on September 2, 2023 at Gallery

Wedding of the Week: Elizabeth...

Elizabeth Upp and Jacob McCain were married on April 6, 2024 at First United Methodist

Wedding of the Week: Emily...

Emily Graham and Blake Esch were married on January 18, 2024 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic

Wedding of the Week: Gabriela...

Gabby Castillo and Jackson White were married on May 6, 2023 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic

TRENDING STORIES