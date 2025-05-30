Peyton Hendricks and Jude Franklin’s destination wedding brought romance and revelry to the sands of Puerto Vallarta | By Bre Pizzolato -

For Peyton Hendricks and Jude Franklin, a destination wedding felt like a natural part of their love story. The couple met while attending the University of Miami, and with Peyton’s roots in Florida, Jude’s in Baton Rouge, and large families spread from coast to coast, they wanted their wedding to be much more than a ceremony. Together, they envisioned a thoughtfully curated weekend filled with connection, joy and unforgettable moments—though by Jude’s own admission, much of the planning was left to Peyton and wedding planner, Elana Walker of Elana Events.

“For me, everything was a surprise. I wasn’t exactly the head planner,” he says with a laugh. “But we knew wherever it was going to be, some people would have to travel, so we decided early on to do a destination wedding.”

Peyton quickly honed in on her vision for their celebration: a classic, traditional and timeless June wedding with tropical flair. “I want to look back 50 years later and still like everything,” she says. And the destination had to meet one major requirement. “I knew I wanted to be by an ocean,” she says. “That was a favorite place for my mom and me to go together.” Peyton’s late mother, Michelle, passed away in 2020. “The ocean was something that I wanted to have to feel close to her.”

After reviewing a few options selected by Elana, the couple chose Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort in Banderas Bay near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, because the resort could accommodate their 130 guests and had plenty of restaurants and amenities in a tropical setting with a ceremony location overlooking the ocean.

1 of 3



“Location is everything,” Elana says of bringing Peyton’s vision of timeless with tropical flair to life for the June 1, 2024, wedding. “As long as the surroundings give you that tropical vibe, then doing white flowers and keeping it classic will instantly blend the two.”

For Peyton, the most emotional moments of the weekend weren’t the ones she expected. She anticipated a good cry while getting ready with her bridesmaids—a time she imagined would be filled with emotion, especially with her mother’s absence. But in the end, standing at the altar with Jude moved her most. “I was surprisingly calm all day, no tears,” she said. “But being there with him, that’s when it really hit me.”

Following emotional toasts from loved ones, and to kick off the dancing, guests were treated to an over-the-top fireworks display, a special request from Peyton’s father, Alfred Hendricks. Hidden behind a tree line, the fireworks lit up the sky for several minutes. “I was thinking backyard fireworks,” Jude laughs. “But this was a real production.”

The dazzling spectacle also created a memorable mishap. As Peyton and Jude began their Champagne tower pour, they were awestruck by the fireworks behind them, and, in the excitement, they over-poured the bubbly, causing the tower to collapse mid-pour. “But no one even noticed,” Peyton recalls. “We got Champagne everywhere, but thankfully, everyone was watching the fireworks.”

The evening ended with a nod to Jude’s Creole roots, with his father, Perry Franklin, taking the microphone to announce, “We’re about to do things New Orleans style.” Jude’s uncle, Peregrin Joel Franklin, owner of Peregrin’s Florist and Home Interiors, handed the couple umbrellas he had handmade, as guests waved custom handkerchiefs and followed the newlyweds out of the reception in a traditional second line dance. “When the second line began, not a single guest remained seated,” Elana recalls.

For Peyton and Jude, it was more than the stunning views and grand gestures that made their wedding weekend unforgettable. Being surrounded by the people they love most as they exchanged vows was the most cherished aspect. “That’s what we’ll remember in 20 or 30 years—how it felt having all those loved ones close by,” Jude says. The stunning celebration was the perfect beginning to a lifetime together, grounded in meaning and lit with the kind of joy that lasts long after the Champagne is gone.

1 of 11



Hear from Him & Her

What is your favorite thing about one another?

Peyton: Jude is the funniest person I know! He always makes me laugh and keeps me on my toes. He is consistent, loyal, caring and dedicated to our relationship and others.

Jude: Peyton is beautiful inside and out. She is endlessly patient and caring and is always so supportive of me, friends and family.

How did you know he/she was the one?

P: I knew Jude was the one the moment we became friends. However, the defining moment was when he stood by my side during the unexpected loss of my mother when we had only been dating for two months. Having his support during my grief meant the world to me.

J: I knew Peyton was the one early on in our dating. The way she carried herself and how we were able to connect so easily just felt right to me.

What is one detail that stands out when you think back on your wedding day?

P: The fireworks during the Champagne tower pour was like a movie! We had a lot of fun doing that, and our guests were so surprised. I also have to mention the second line at the end of the wedding. It was an unforgettable way to end a festive night.

J: When I think back on our wedding, the number of family and friends who came to celebrate our special day with us stands out to me.

Did you disagree on anything during the planning process? If so, what was it, and how did you compromise?

P: No, we were on the same page with the wedding planning process. Having an amazing wedding planner made it easier on us. We both agreed on the style and experience we wanted to have for our wedding and guests.

J: Peyton naturally took the lead on most of the planning. We agreed on all of the major details, and it all came together better than I could have imagined.

If you had one piece of advice for engaged couples, what would it be?

P: Be present with one another during the engagement season. It can become so busy, and being intentional with the time spent together is so important, even on the wedding day.

J: Be present. Enjoy the time you have while being engaged, and celebrate your love. It goes by quickly!