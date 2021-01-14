From the January issue: The new ‘mini-mony’ wedding trend

Bigger certainly does not always mean better. Regardless of the size of an event, Louisiana knows how to party. These smaller weddings–also known as “mini-monies”–are far from new, but have gained popularity over the past year.

Although an initial benefit of a downsized event is a less costly bill, the money saved on guests can also bring about intricate extras in the food or flower department. Not to mention, the decreased size ensures the comfort and safety of all wedding guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the perfect wedding is about the marriage itself, regardless of how many observe it.

For the full story, click here or check out the January issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.

