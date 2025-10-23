Expert tips for incorporating sentimental touches into your wedding day | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

At event designer Angela DiVincenti Babin’s wedding reception, the focal point of her dessert table was a vintage bubble gum machine filled with bright gumballs. “My grandfather loved bubble gum as a child, so he got the nickname ‘Bub,'” she explains. “And it just stuck.” The sentimental nod to her grandfather may have been missed by some, but for those who got it, it felt even more special, like insider information reserved for only those who were meant to understand.

All couples want to include special touches in their wedding days that call back to the people who are important to them. After all, that is where the “something borrowed” convention comes from. On such a special day, it only makes sense to involve loved ones in an even more special way. But where to start?

“My biggest tip is to get creative and really think about what made that person and your relationship with them special,” Babin says. “It doesn’t have to be literal.”

A good jumping-off point is asking family members and other loved ones about heirloom pieces. Did Grandma save her cake topper? What about that pair of earrings Mom wore to her rehearsal dinner? Or maybe Grandpa’s cufflinks are still floating around, ready to grace the wrists of the groom?

“The go-to things, I would say, are things like the cake topper, cake knives and Champagne flutes,” Babin says. “Those are items that many families pass down and use generation after generation.”

Too worried about damaging a priceless family item? Babin suggests using heirlooms for flatlay photos.

“Grandma’s rosary. Heirloom veils from family members,” Babin says, listing out items she has worked with brides to incorporate in the past. “Special items create dimension on a flatlay and are a perfect way to include family members who cannot be there, so they are present, in a way, in wedding photos.”

Heirlooms aren’t everything, though. So don’t fret if your family doesn’t have them, or if you don’t like those at your disposal. Babin suggests diving deep into your cherished memories to create experiences that honor the relationships that you hold dear.

“It’s about your connection to that person,” Babin notes. “Maybe Grandpa loved bourbon. Use his glasses or serve that at the cocktail hour. Maybe offer his favorite bourbon.” Much like the gumball machine, those who know will have an even deeper and more meaningful experience indulging in something everyone once shared than just seeing Grandpa’s photo on a table.

“What I like to say is that your wedding is about you, your fiancé and the relationships that have made and make your lives special,” Babin says. “Think about the special moments you have shared together and with family and friends. Creating those unique and special experiences comes through creativity.”