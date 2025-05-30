A vibrant wedding receptions takes shape in the backyard of bride Emma Clark’s childhood home
There’s no place like home. And with this motto in mind, Baton Rouge-born and raised bride, Emma Clark, brought guests to the backyard of her childhood home, creating her ideal wedding reception venue.
After her sister, Sarah Holder, had her wedding reception there in December 2022, Emma fell in love with the idea. When it came time to plan her own wedding to Michael Reeves, she knew that no other location could compare.
“It was a blast being in a place where we’re both so comfortable,” she says. “We have so many memories there already, so having the biggest day of our lives there as well was perfect.”
Emma enlisted the help of wedding planner Amy Hazel Shrader of Amy Hazel Events, who specializes in non-venue buildouts like Emma envisioned for her reception.
“If you have a beautiful backyard, there’s no reason not to use it—especially if it’s going to be sentimental,” Amy says. “We’re able to be a lot more creative and really give the couple and family everything they want with no restrictions.”
For Emma and Michael, enjoying their special day with those who mean the most, surrounded by vibrant décor in a comfortable atmosphere, with great food, drinks and entertainment, was the main goal.
“They are a really fun couple,” Amy says. “So we tried to focus on the feeling of the party, and just making sure it was a great time for everyone.”
With help from rental company Party Central out of Lafayette, the backyard was prepared to host around 300 guests, featuring a reception tent situated just off the back porch that spanned most of the backyard and acrylic flooring covering the pool, with the water below reflecting off the lights.
“I wanted the outside to still feel cozy—like an extension of the home,” Emma says. “Sometimes receptions can feel really stiff and formal. I wanted people to feel like they were just partying at home.”
“She wanted something that would be memorable and unique,” Amy adds. “She had such amazing ideas, and a beautiful color palette already picked out.”
Hummingbird Floral Studio brought the vibrant vision to life with fun flower arrangements, and the colorful décor continued with yards of ribbon hanging from a chandelier, candlesticks, the entryway and more—an idea Amy says they had very early on.
“I’m a person who knows what I like, so with the help of Amy, planning was really easy,” Emma says. “I don’t have a girly personality, but I have very girly taste.”
Because the reception was held at her childhood home, the whole atmosphere was sentimental, but there were also plenty of extra-special pieces used throughout the reception.
“All of the candles used were her mom’s from her house, as well as a lot of the trays, dishes, tables and more,” Amy says. “It was really special that we used so much of this beautiful home and the pieces from it to create these looks.”
Family, friends and a fun, comfortable atmosphere made this backyard wedding reception a hit among guests, and Emma says it was all about the people around them the whole day that made it so enjoyable. “We made sure it was a day we would remember for the rest of our lives because of those we were surrounded by,” she says.