A vibrant wedding receptions takes shape in the backyard of bride Emma Clark’s childhood home

Hummingbird Floral Studio brought the vibrant vision to life with fun flower arrangements, and the colorful décor continued with yards of ribbon hanging from a chandelier, candlesticks, the entryway and more—an idea Amy says they had very early on.

“I’m a person who knows what I like, so with the help of Amy, planning was really easy,” Emma says. “I don’t have a girly personality, but I have very girly taste.”

Because the reception was held at her childhood home, the whole atmosphere was sentimental, but there were also plenty of extra-special pieces used throughout the reception.

“All of the candles used were her mom’s from her house, as well as a lot of the trays, dishes, tables and more,” Amy says. “It was really special that we used so much of this beautiful home and the pieces from it to create these looks.”

Family, friends and a fun, comfortable atmosphere made this backyard wedding reception a hit among guests, and Emma says it was all about the people around them the whole day that made it so enjoyable. “We made sure it was a day we would remember for the rest of our lives because of those we were surrounded by,” she says.