Happily Ever After: Danielle Cavalier and Coleman Glass’ New Orleans wedding was the start of their forever | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Danielle Cavalier and Coleman Glass were destined for each other–from friends setting them up to matching on Hinge on their own, fate would have these two end up together. “I’d heard of this ‘perfect guy’ for over a year from a friend determined to set us up, and as fate would have it, we matched on Hinge independently,” Danielle says, explaining that life got busy and their conversation naturally faded.

About a month later, the same well-intentioned friend orchestrated what Danielle now recognizes as a beautifully crafted setup. “She invited me to what she described as a girls’ happy hour, while separately telling Coleman that he would be meeting me there,” Danielle explains. “When he appeared, I was caught completely off-guard, but was immediately intrigued. Our chemistry was undeniable, even though our first encounter only lasted like fifteen minutes before he reluctantly left for a pre-arranged dinner with his mom.” He texted Danielle the next day, and they had their first date the very next weekend.

COVID-19 forced the world into lockdown just two months later, which gave the couple the unexpected gift of uninterrupted time together. “In that strange period of global uncertainty, we became inseparable as our connection deepened into something extraordinary,” she says. “Looking back now, I can’t help but smile at how the universe conspired—through dating apps, persistent friends and even a global pandemic—to bring us exactly where we were meant to be.”

When it came time to plan the wedding, Danielle felt there was no better place than New Orleans. Although neither she nor Coleman is from the Crescent City, they both share unique bonds with it.

“Growing up just an hour away in Baton Rouge, New Orleans has been a part of my life since childhood,” Danielle says, explaining that the city was the celebration headquarters for her family, whether it be holidays, birthdays, countless wedding celebrations, and of course, Mardi Gras. “Mardi Gras has been our family tradition for as long as memory serves, with my dad’s participation in the Bacchus krewe creating an annual homecoming that has shaped our family’s connection to this magical place.” And by beautiful coincidence, Coleman has his own special memories and ties to the city, with his father playing a significant role in constructing the original Harrah’s Casino (now Caesars), which brought him to New Orleans at a very young age.

“This shared affection for the city made it the natural choice for our wedding–a perfect geographical centerpiece that elegantly bridged the distance for loved ones traveling from Texas, Louisiana and Florida,” Danielle says. “And I’ve always been captivated by New Orleans’ distinct wedding traditions.”

From the second line parades to the historic churches that stand as witnesses to centuries of love stories, Danielle fully embraced the city. “With the exceptional guidance of my wedding planners, Tiffany and Maranda of August Events, we discovered venues that not only embodied the city’s rich character but perfectly translated my vision into reality,” she says. “We chose a setting where our own love story could become part of its enduring legacy, in a city that has always felt like celebrating.”

Saying their vows at Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church and celebrating with friends and family at The Capital on Baronne afterward, Coleman and Danielle both share that their favorite memories from the big day were the quieter times they had alone together. The intimate private dinner after the ceremony is Coleman’s most cherished memory, saying that the day had been a whirlwind of nerves, but in that quiet moment, he was finally able to catch his breath.

“It was our first meal as husband and wife, and Danielle, radiant as ever, made the world fade away,” he says. “Sipping our favorite cocktails, we toasted to our new chapter, reflecting on the beauty of our vows while watching our loved ones gather below from our private balcony. The rest of the evening would blow into joyful chaos, but for that fleeting moment, I had my stunning bride all to myself, savoring the love that would carry us into forever.”

“The final private dance is my most treasured memory from our wedding,” Danielle says. “Everyone warns you that the day flies by. It’s so true, but you don’t truly understand until you’re living it.”

After hours of celebrating with their cherished family and friends, the couple slipped away for one last dance to their favorite Morgan Wallen song before the grand send-off. “I was unexpectedly overcome with emotion reflecting on the perfect day and how fortunate we were to be surrounded by so much love,” she says. “In that intimate moment, with the world briefly held at bay, we connected in a way that felt both timeless and fleeting–just us two, acknowledging how truly blessed we are to have found each other.”