Mariah Clayton and Justin Hutchinson celebrate love as the first couple married at Galvez Rum Distillery | By Bre Pizzolato -

More than most, Mariah Clayton and Justin Hutchinson know that everything works out how it’s supposed to, and their wedding was no exception. Soon after getting engaged, Mariah began the process of finding the perfect venue, but even after hours of scrolling and site tours, none felt like the one. Then, a timely text from a friend sent the couple on their way to tour Galvez Rum Distillery in Jackson, Louisiana. “As soon as we pulled up, we both said, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Mariah recalls.

It checked all of the boxes and then some with a fully outdoor venue, fine architectural details and a nod to Justin’s Jamaican heritage. When you know, you know.

They set a wedding date for March 2025, and it became official: the Hutchinsons would be the first couple to get married at Galvez Rum Distillery.

“I don’t like to do what everybody else does,” Mariah says, reflecting on the decision. “I like to be a trendsetter. So I wanted a venue that was not super popular or well known.”

In that same spirit, she took the lead on planning the wedding herself. As Miss Louisiana 2020 and a Miss USA semi-finalist, she’s no stranger to picking the perfect gown, hairstyle and makeup—and she’s no stranger to lighting up a room with her radiant confidence.

“On my wedding day, I knew that I wanted to look like an elevated version of myself, because I’ve already done the glam. I’ve done sparkles. I’ve done the drama. I wanted to be timeless,” she says. With that same clear vision—and the support of her sister, Shelby Patterson, and Nana, Catherine Clayton, when she needed it, she embraced the challenge of designing a day that felt personal and unforgettable, taking on most of the preparation, coordination and décor herself.

Long before Mariah began planning a wedding or even met her husband, she knew she would use Something Borrowed Blooms when her big day came. The Lafayette business called on her for one of the first photoshoots of her modeling career, and she immediately loved the idea of silk floral rentals.

“It is the most genius idea,” she says. “You can mix and match from their flower collections to cater to your needs. They look realistic, and I loved being able to pack them in a box and send them back.”

As the day drew closer, Mariah enlisted the help of day-of coordinator and longtime friend Elise Gipson, founder of The Experience by EG, to help tie up loose ends and ensure everything would run smoothly.

“Something Borrowed Blooms provided an assistant day-of coordinator, and we just had to make sure we paid a little more attention to detail since everything was DIY,” Elise explains. “And since this was the venue’s first wedding, making sure there was alignment on expectations of the ebbs and flows with their staff and us.”

Despite initial worries about the weather, the Hutchinsons said “I do” on March 22, 2025, beneath a beaming sun, surrounded by loved ones. With her signature poise and hands-on spirit, Mariah brought her vision to life in every detail, creating a celebration that was as personal, meaningful and one-of-a-kind as it was beautiful.

1 of 8



Hear from Him & Her

What is your favorite thing about one another?

Mariah: I love how attentive Justin is. He knows what I need or want before I

even do! I feel like he’s constantly thinking about me and my needs, so I really

appreciate that about him.

Justin: My favorite thing about Mariah is how much peace she brings to me and our family. While life can be chaotic, she is always there to make me calm, whether through indulging my overthinking or scratching my head/playing with my hair, she restores peace immediately.

How did you know he/she was the one?

M: Everything about us just flowed so naturally. Our relationship moved fairly

quickly, but it didn’t feel rushed or scary. It felt just right.

J: I couldn’t imagine life without her. I wanted to be with her every moment I could, I found myself wondering if she had dinner or not yet, if she made it to work safely, etc. All the little things we normalize in relationships became big things I was concerned about when it came to her. I immediately assumed responsibility for caring for her every day for the rest of my life from our first kiss forward.

What is one detail that stands out when you think back on your wedding day?

M: After the ceremony, Justin and I went inside our venue alone to soak it all in (and eat some food lol). Our son, Ace, was brought in as well and it was such a beautiful, intentional pause where we got to be present with one another as our official little family.

J: The playful “hiding from each other” that had to take place on the Wedding day when we were in the venue before the ceremony. It’s a small but funny detail that I thought was very fun.

Did y’all disagree on anything during the planning process? If so, what was it, and how did you compromise?

M: Justin wanted to do the garter toss. I said absolutely not. So we didn’t do the

garter toss.

J: Garter toss was one thing I wanted to do, but she didn’t. So, of course, we compromised. By compromised, I mean she won and I had to live with it.

If you had one piece of advice for engaged couples, what would it be?

M: Unless there’s a legitimate reason, don’t wait! We got married in under 6

months of being engaged, and it was the best decision ever. I loved jumping right

in and not wasting any time when it came to marrying my person. It might be a

little stressful, but it is possible!

J: Have the hard conversations before your marriage, so decisions in your marriage can become easier.

How would you describe your wedding in 5 words or less?

M: Timeless

J: You could feel the love.

What surprised you the most about your wedding?

M: The anticipation build up before I walked down the aisle! I never understood why people said they were nervous on their wedding day, but at that moment, I did. It had nothing to do with being nervous about getting married, but more so the realization that I was getting ready to change my life forever (in the best way possible).

J: When she walked down the aisle, I literally lost my breath. In pictures, you could see the moment I gasped and began bawling and crying. It was like the moment I first saw her, but times 1 million. Also, fellas… if you don’t cry when you see your lady walking down the aisle, do you even love her?

Ceremony & Reception: Galvez Rum Distillery // Coordinator: The Experience by EG // Bridal Gown: Linen Jolie Bridal // Cake: Kennedy Meyers // Florist: Something Borrowed Blooms // Hair & Makeup: Petal Salon/Robyn Nicole Artistry // Other Vendors: Box K Events