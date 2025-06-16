Bridal accessories we can’t stop thinking about

|
By
-

Wedding dress this. Wedding dress that. What about the details that bring the whole ensemble together? As Coco Chanel once said, “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only.”

We know that there are fabulous wedding dresses out there, but we’re on the hunt for purses, jewelry, heels and other accessories that will take any bridal look to the next level. We found a few chic pieces from shops around town to elevate any bridal outfit or party. Scroll over the image below for details on all of the accessories.


Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content

