Year of the Tiger: Local finds for showing your stripes

The first of February marks the Chinese New Year and the start of the Year of the Tiger. Of course, here in Baton Rouge it seems like every year carries that theme, but this official designation has us rethinking the relegation of the animal’s likeness to sports. We’re removing the stripes from the official LSU logo and instead obsessing over creative depictions, whether in sparkles, velvet or shining gold. Check out our wild picks from local sources.