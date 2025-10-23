Where to shop trendy beaded bags in the Capital Region | By Olivia Deffes -

Here in Louisiana, beads are always a welcome accessory, so it comes as no surprise that local boutiques have hopped on the national trend of beaded shoulder bags and clutches. Usually seen in viral TikTok hauls or slung on the shoulders of celebs, these bags are known for their intricate designs, ranging from veggies and crustaceans to florals and tinned fish.

We hunted down a bunch of beaded bags, pouches and even purse straps that will make a statement and bring some color into the neutral “-ber” months. Shop these ready-to-wear art pieces and find a fun receptacle to stash keys, crumpled receipts, lip glosses or whatever else you need on the daily. Because who says beads can only be worn on the parade route?

This article was originally published in the October 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.