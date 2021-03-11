What to wear to spring weddings–no matter the weather

In Louisiana, springtime can be a fickle friend, with temperatures ranging from inhospitable afternoons to fairly cool nights—and a wedding could happen at either end of the spectrum. The bride will likely have planned out her wedding dress months ago, but what about the rest of us? What frock best suits the spring wedding guest? Lucky for us gals of the modern age, local boutiques often post some of their latest looks on Instagram, so we invite you to RSVP to one of these fair-weather styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ErosBatonRouge (@erosbatonrouge)

Eros has the right idea with these airy, cinched-waist T-shirt dresses that can easily go from morning to night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

A more daring guest might opt to stand out instead of blend in—unless the venue includes dozens and dozens of vibrant floral displays, in which case, she’ll fit right in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDIT by LBP (@editbylbp)

A bit of sheen has never gone wrong—especially at a more formal affair. To stay chic and sweat-free, a loose-fitting slip may be the way to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merci Beaucoup Boutique (@mercibeaucoupbr)

If the look of a Roman goddess is more your style, opt for a loose-fitting garment with an option to tie the hemline, ensuring that you stay cool without dragging any fabric about in the mud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki (@shopkiki)

What’s a good outfit without its accessories? A simple Italian bag in a neutral tone will always set the right mood for the sunny days of spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

Seaside blues and seashell pinks—all in a single garment! The swish alone will send a stylish message to any guest in attendance.