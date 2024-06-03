Stock photo. What to bring on honeymoon trips from the beach to the mountains to Europe June 3, 2024 |By Sally Grace Cagle - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Beach Babes Euro Trip Mountain Moon RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Happily Ever After: Sarah Beth... “It just felt right,” says Sarah Beth Saffell Fronterhouse about her decision to host her From the Archives: Sister, Sister Melanie Kennon McGavern and Suzanne Kennon Hughes shared their 1992 wedding day, as featured in the Time Flies: Anniversary gift ideas... Forget paper, cotton and leather. Here’s what people actually want for their Spotted: This watch trend is... The cocktail watch is trending. And one of our favorites can be found right here in Baton From Italy to Greece, elopements... Eloping may elicit visions of a hastily arranged rendezvous or late-night ceremony with an Elvis TRENDING STORIESHomesA neighborhood’s namesake live oak trees form the… What does love at first sight look like to a…HomesRoom Tour: A Fairhope fantasy designed by Rachel Cannon Rachel Cannon shares her secret to a quick yet effective…