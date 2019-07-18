We didn’t go to Wimbledon, but if we did, we would’ve worn these local finds

Football is fun. Basketball is OK. But tennis? Now that is a sport we can get behind. Classic and refined, the sport holds itself to a standard higher than face paint, jerseys and hot dogs, especially at one of its premier events: Wimbledon.

The 142nd anniversary of the renowned tournament just wrapped last Sunday, with the presentation of the gentlemen’s single’s trophy to defending champion Novak Djokovic by the Duchess of Cambridge, who is the patron of the event. And while the action of the court definitely held our attention, we couldn’t help scrolling through Instagram to see all the fashion that filled the seats throughout the two-week tournament.

The dress code for Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is not specific for guests (players must wear all white), but it does prohibit slogan T-shirts, largely branded clothing, ripped jeans, sport shorts and dirty sneakers. However, it’s a whole different ball game if you are invited to sit in the royal box–we’ll chalk that up to #goals. Below are a few of our picks that we think would be perfect for the prestigious tennis tournament, or just a simple brunch. Click on the posts below for pricing and purchasing information:

The high neck and puffed sleeves are ideal for rubbing shoulders with royalty. The Queen would certainly approve.

In fact, it reminds us of this dress donned by Pippa Middleton at this year’s tournament:

Jumpsuits are our newest obsession–we know we’re late to the game. The comfy but cute alternative to a sundress is just as refined, especially with a touch of ruffles.

This high-low sundress marries a ladylike silhouette with an out-of-the-box pattern, making it perfectly appropriate but still eye catching.

The pleats at the bottom of this belted number are a fun play on the traditional tennis skort. We love a themed ensemble.

Comfort is the name of the game when you’re outside in the summer. This dress offers both that, as well as a chic style that can easily transition from a daytime sporting event to an evening dinner.

At Wimbledon this year, the name of the game was separates, with Meghan Markle showing up in a shirt and skirt combo, while other celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Twiggy donned refined and feminine versions of the current menswear style.

Tory Burch knows the art of a sophisticated sundress. Plus, we couldn’t resist this on-brand photoshoot from NK Boutique.

Last but not least, how could we forget a crisp white? The hue has long been a favorite of the sporting event and was seen on countless royals and celebrities alike throughout the tournament. This jumpsuit version offers a taste of something different, while keeping with the classic nature of the event.

What would you wear to Wimbledon? Let us know on Instagram and Facebook or in the comments below.