Waving the white: Outfits that surrender to summer
The upcoming three-day weekend marks the official start to summer–despite warm temperatures becoming the norm weeks ago. And while bathing suits and denim cutoffs–I’m looking at you, Bayou Country Superfest–will likely make up wardrobes in the days to come, the holiday weekend has traditionally served as the signifier for white being acceptable below the waist.
If you’re like me, you’ve been donning white jeans for weeks now (see how this worked out for editor Ashley Gordon here). But should we still be abiding by the age-old rule of waiting until the last weekend in May? Or is it acceptable to let temperature dictate your wardrobe?
No matter your opinion, after this weekend, all bets are off. To celebrate, we rounded up some inspiration images we’ll be going back to all season. Click the posts for more information.
Hey friends, you all loved this dress so much last summer that it sold out super fast, but lucky for those of you who missed out… I found an identical version under $70! Plus it comes in 2 other colors! … Follow me in the @liketoknow.it app to shop this look! http://liketk.it/2BW3I #liketkit #LTKunder100 #LTKspring #LTKtravel #whitedress #vacationstyle #palmbeach #summerdress 📸 by @aperture_photos_co
This button-down midi dress delivers a mixture of Jennifer Lopez leg and laid-back summer linen.
What do y'all think about white on white?! I say YES! Especially for spring and summer! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had been eyeing a few things at @jcrew online and decided to pop into the store this week and found the CUTEST pieces for a white on white look. I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to share a few tips on how to style an outfit like this with y'all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ First (and most important IMO) is TEXTURE! And J. Crew had tons of cute tops with pom-poms, lace or eyelets that work so well! Second, grab a classic cut of pants (or I’m loving Demi-boot right now!) And finally, add just a touch of color! I could not not get those blue earrings!! #ad #jcrewalways ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To shop all my white on white outfit finds head to my liketoknow.it page! http://liketk.it/2B6Z8 #liketkit @liketoknow.it
White on white is the bold look to go for this season. Just make sure to put a napkin–or two–on your lap if you are planning on rocking the look to lunch.
DOUBLE TAP if you’d rather be dancing on the beach. 🙌🏻 Woke up this morning to cloudy skies and 50 degree temps. Um, no thanks…I’ll take the beach weather please. #takemeback #GracefullyTayloredTravels #itsbetterinthebahamas #Bahamas | @liketoknow.it http://liketk.it/2AvZ1 #liketkit #LTKunder100 #LTKswim • • • • • #travelblogger #travelmore #letsgetlost #exumabahamas #getaway #adventure #wanderlust #neverstopexploring #flashesofdelight #darlingescapes #sheisnotlost #femmetravel #letsgosomewhere #styleblogger #fashionblogger
Forever in search of the perfect summer maxi. This dreamy, tiered number is a staple that will make you feel like you are on the beach, even if you are just in your backyard.
Mixing denim seems a little more approachable when one of the pieces is white. This summer, add a white, ripped denim option to your weekly rotation.
May Checklist 📝 Step 1: Find the perfect little white dress 🌷 Step 2: Get a tan ☀️ …. I’m still working on that second part, but @ted_baker has got THE cutest LWD styles out right now y’all! Dying over these shoulder ruffles that can be worn with a flat summer sandal or dressy heel. … Links to this exact dress + my floral hair scarf + little blush flats in today’s blog post! #tedtotoe #sponsored …. 📸 @laineyreedphotography #storyluxe #springstyle #tedbaker #tedbakerlondon #lwd #littlewhitedress #alldressedup #pinkflashesofdelight
A little white dress is an essential part of any Southern woman’s wardrobe. Follow Krystal Faircloth’s advice and add a fun scarf to your hair to add some much-needed touches of color.
Forget the lazy look of throwing a T-shirt over your swimsuit. Instead, opt for an affordable but adorable tiered cover up like this one.
How are you wearing white this summer? Tag us on Instagram and we’ll share the inspiration.
