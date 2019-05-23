Waving the white: Outfits that surrender to summer

The upcoming three-day weekend marks the official start to summer–despite warm temperatures becoming the norm weeks ago. And while bathing suits and denim cutoffs–I’m looking at you, Bayou Country Superfest–will likely make up wardrobes in the days to come, the holiday weekend has traditionally served as the signifier for white being acceptable below the waist.

If you’re like me, you’ve been donning white jeans for weeks now (see how this worked out for editor Ashley Gordon here). But should we still be abiding by the age-old rule of waiting until the last weekend in May? Or is it acceptable to let temperature dictate your wardrobe?

No matter your opinion, after this weekend, all bets are off. To celebrate, we rounded up some inspiration images we’ll be going back to all season. Click the posts for more information.

This button-down midi dress delivers a mixture of Jennifer Lopez leg and laid-back summer linen.

White on white is the bold look to go for this season. Just make sure to put a napkin–or two–on your lap if you are planning on rocking the look to lunch.

Forever in search of the perfect summer maxi. This dreamy, tiered number is a staple that will make you feel like you are on the beach, even if you are just in your backyard.

Mixing denim seems a little more approachable when one of the pieces is white. This summer, add a white, ripped denim option to your weekly rotation.

A little white dress is an essential part of any Southern woman’s wardrobe. Follow Krystal Faircloth’s advice and add a fun scarf to your hair to add some much-needed touches of color.

Forget the lazy look of throwing a T-shirt over your swimsuit. Instead, opt for an affordable but adorable tiered cover up like this one.

How are you wearing white this summer? Tag us on Instagram and we’ll share the inspiration.