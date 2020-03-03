Turn heads with new hats from Baton Rouge boutiques

A hat really is the miracle accessory. Not only is there one for every occasion, but hats have the ability to instantly turn a person into an Instagram influencer while covering up that day-three hair. From wide-brimmed fedoras to the occasional baker boy cap, there are many styles and options to cap off any look. In honor of the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Mad Hatters Luncheon, set for March 19 at the Renaissance Hotel, we highlight a few of our favorite face-framing silhouettes.