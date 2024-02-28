Trending: Wearable works of art

|
By
-

After watching the stunning runway shows during Paris Fashion Week, we had a revelation. Art and fashion are one and the same. But you don’t have to jet off to Europe or New York to find wearable works of art. Local Baton Rouge boutiques are stocked with unique pieces that are sure to make a statement. From eye-catching accessories to brightly printed pants and everything in between, these finely crafted pieces will make you feel like you’re wearing a special piece of art.

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Trending: Eclectic grandpa style

Eclectic grandpa style is the newest fashion trend for 2024, and here's how you can shop it locally

Beauty trends you need to...

Makeup artist Paige Jeansonne dishes on how makeup styles are changing this

The mob wife aesthetic is...

We’ve heard some unique names for the current style trends, but we think “mob wife
Silver is a sprint style staple this year seen in these silver slingback high heel shoes silver pendant earrings and long chain silver necklace with a silver bangle bracelet

From suiting to touches of...

Since spring is making an early arrival this year, we're already prepping with these trends we'll

What the girls are wearing...

Whether you're watching for Usher or Taylor Swift, celebrate the Super Bowl in style with these

TRENDING STORIES