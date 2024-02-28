Trending: Wearable works of art | By Sally Grace Cagle -

After watching the stunning runway shows during Paris Fashion Week, we had a revelation. Art and fashion are one and the same. But you don’t have to jet off to Europe or New York to find wearable works of art. Local Baton Rouge boutiques are stocked with unique pieces that are sure to make a statement. From eye-catching accessories to brightly printed pants and everything in between, these finely crafted pieces will make you feel like you’re wearing a special piece of art.

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.