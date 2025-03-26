Trending: Crafty minimalism can add interest to your closet | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Clothes are getting crafty. Not crafty like your toddler using construction paper and glitter glue. It’s much cleaner than that. Not just in the way of messes, but in the minimalistic ease of the pieces.

Vogue has listed “crafty minimalism” as one of the 8 top trends for this spring, after seeing the designer runway shows sprinkled with the unique yet simple style. And because the designs can add interest to your closet without being too wild to wear as basics, they can immediately become wardrobe staples–like the white lace set below from Edit by LBP, styled by Taylor Jacobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Jacobs (@taylorjacobs)

“Texture, fringe and crochet can do much for a minimalist wardrobe with very little. The idea here isn’t to do away with the clean line entirely, but rather play up those restrained sensibilities with novelty and craft,” the Vogue article states. “Even purists will enjoy styling these pieces.”

And now, the trend has found its way into our local boutiques, like in the items below from Edit by LBP, August and Aria. Shop the pieces below in closet staple colors like cream, navy, brown and denim to get busy building your spring and summer wardrobe, because these could be the wardrobe essentials you constantly reach for.