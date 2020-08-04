Trend: Camera Ready

While events moving to online platforms offer the exciting opportunity to attend galas, meetings and fundraisers from the comfort of your own home, one obstacle is enhancing the image staring back at you while live. How do the news anchors and morning show hosts do it? It seems that the camera tells a completely different story than the mirror. Second on the list after ordering some studio-level lighting from Amazon is investing in accessories to elevate what is visible on the computer screen. We rounded up a few pairs of earrings that are sure to make a statement—and possibly distract from your kids running around in the background.