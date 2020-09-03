Trend: Back to the Future

We went to the moon in 1969. However, long before Neil Armstrong made that giant leap for mankind, the world was obsessed with all things space. The unknown frontier characterized everything new and exciting and embodied the era’s affinity for innovation. From The Jetsons to French designer Pierre Cardin’s futuristic mod styles, the sky wasn’t even the limit for creators of the ’60s. In the spirit of space exploration, we rounded up some local picks that bring a little something celestial to wardrobes and homes.