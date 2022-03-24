Here’s what to wear to stay comfy and stylish while flying

You’ve seen the paparazzi pictures of celebrities hustling through LAX. They look comfortable, yes, but they aren’t rocking their old pajama pants and slippers. Instead, their looks are a seemingly effortless configuration of style and practicality. And while we likely won’t be photographed unsuspectingly en route to our next destination, that doesn’t mean we can’t look the part. We rounded up a few pieces from local boutiques that we think are great travel go-tos. Read on for all the outfit inspiration and click the Instagram posts for more information.

This baby blue tote bag from Kiki is a calming companion for your travel days. Big enough to hold your laptop, your accessories and—more importantly—your snacks, it’s still small enough to fit under your seat for easy access.

This comfy, cozy set from Vertage Clothing is a two-in-one must-have for anyone trying to minimize packing for a trip. The top and bottom can be worn together or separately, meaning you have many more outfits to choose from—with an added pop of color, too.

If you’re wanting something flowy and free for your travel day, look no further than this maxi dress from NK Boutique. Maxis are easy to slip on when you’re running late for those early morning flights, and also pair well with sneakers for a more sporty look (though flats will come in handy for slipping on and off for airport security).

If you’re not into dresses, a romper or jumpsuit is always a great alternative. It’s easy to slip on without having to worry about much else. If you’re traveling by air and don’t get much say over the AC, we recommend a utility jumpsuit like this one from Hemline, as it has longer pant legs and will help block that cold air from the seat next to you.

Many of us like to go the athletic route when traveling , and these shorts and sweatpants from HerringStone’s are just one example of sporty meeting stylish. You get the comfort and flexibility of sportswear while also adding fun colors and designs reminiscent of the 1980s. Swipe to see the different colors and styles.

Sneakers are failsafe footwear for traveling, as they can easily slip on and off for TSA security, remain comfortable while walking, and keep your toes warm on those cold flights. These Vejas from Aria will pair effortlessly with everything from jeans to dresses.

Going anywhere soon? Follow us on Instagram and tag us in your favorite travel outfits.