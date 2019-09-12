Trading flip-flops for booties: 6 transitional looks we’re loving

“Happy fall, y’all!” That’s what I read as I walked into Hobby Lobby on Monday, sweating from the 99-degree heat index beyond the glass doors. And even though Starbucks has already dubbed it “pumpkin spice season” by rolling out its famous latte, I’m just not ready to commit to all things autumn until at least October, because we should all know it’s not really fall until Freeform (previously ABC Family) starts the 31 Nights of Halloween. Nevertheless, I know it’s time to start trading in my flip-flops for booties and adding some more transitional pieces to the wardrobe to help ease into this upcoming season.

For those who aren’t quite ready to commit to the season of pumpkin spice everything, here’s a roundup of transitional clothing pieces that will get you through the weeks where the temperatures don’t necessarily agree with the fashion forecast:

For kicking back:

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Cute sneakers are IN, and I’m here for it. Pairing Golden Goose sneakers with a denim skirt and a rolled-sleeve top not only looks adorable but is a great way to stay comfortable during the day or night.

For game day:

Throw on your favorite jeans with this gold top and you are ready for football season! Wither you’re in Death Valley or the Dome, this outfit is bound to keep you feelin’ so cool. (Yes, that was a slight Jonas Brothers reference)

For the working woman:

The caption said it best because, really, who says we can’t work it at work? Not only am I loving the purse and pleated skirt, but the way the mauve top ties it all together gives me all the femme-fall vibes.

For a night out:

View this post on Instagram cutest outfit for the weekend! 🖤 #nkcorporate #shopnk A post shared by NK Boutique (@nkboutique) on Aug 30, 2019 at 6:14am PDT

Since it is Friday-eve, I figured this outfit would give us all something to look forward to this weekend. Animal print has become so popular recently, so it only makes sense to pair these booties with this all-black ensemble for a real pop!

For Sunday-funday:

View this post on Instagram Fall weather, where yat!? A post shared by PoshBoutique (@poshboutique_br) on Sep 4, 2019 at 7:10pm PDT

See what I mean with the animal print? Putting this snakeskin-print, pinafore-style romper over a long- or short-sleeve shirt is a great way to keep transitioning your look. Side note: you can catch me adding wide-brim hats to almost every outfit this season.

For date night:

Life is short–wear sequins. These are words to live by if you ask me. This top is a must have this season since it is so sassy and versatile–you can dress it up with a midi skirt or make it more casual with your favorite pair of jeans and a cute heel.

What looks will you be rocking this season? Be sure to tag @inregister in all your fall photos and let us know in the comments below.