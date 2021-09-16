Keep an eye out for these top trends in eyewear

Whether you wear them to correct your vision, protect your eyes or just enhance your outfit, glasses are an everyday essential in everyone’s wardrobe. As with any fashion accessory, each year brings new styles and trends in eyewear. This past year in particular has brought a variety of stylish spectacles—from the big and bold to the cool and classic.

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to combining style and function for eyewear consumers today,” says Optical Shoppe owner Sondra Berger. “Frame designers continue to push the envelope when it comes to what they call art for your eyes.”

If you’re in the market for a fresh set of frames, Berger says to look out for these top eyewear trends for the upcoming year:

1. Oversized eyewear

Oversized frames have been very popular this year. Larger, retro-style round and rectangle frames will continue to be at the forefront of the eyewear trends for 2022.

2. Plastic frames

The majority of our recent sales at the Optical Shoppe have been glasses with plastic frames. Available in various shapes and sizes, plastic frames give designers and manufacturers more coloration options. Not to mention, plastic frames still tend to be less expensive than most titanium metal frames.

3. Bold colors

Tortoise and black are always classic color choices for frames, but eyewear manufacturers have made great headway with multicolored frames in stripes, dots and layers. For 2022, we can expect to continue to see more bold-colored frames and multicolored styles with a lot of angles. Reading glasses are especially fun to play around with when it comes to color. Our customers tend to go very bold with their readers with funky colors and shapes.

4. Blue light lenses

Blue light lenses are a must for both those who do and don’t wear glasses. They block the excessive harmful blue light that we are all exposed to on our electronic devices.

5. Classic shapes

For those who prefer to stay more typical than trendy, classic shapes like the cat eye always find a way to endure the changing fashion trends. I expect they will be a staple for 2022 as well.