Dress to impress at Thanksgiving dinner with one of these local looks

This Thanksgiving, we’re leaving the stress in the kitchen and not in the closet. To do so, we’re planning our outfits ahead of time, and there’s nothing like a shiny new look to show off. We’ve gathered some outfits from local boutiques that are ideal for pre-dinner family pictures and post-dinner bonding. Read on to see our Thanksgiving outfit picks:

For the preppy girl:

These houndstooth coordinated sets absolutely scream “holiday classic.” The puffy sleeves led a trendy twist to layering in this set from Posh Boutique—just add tights in case of a chilly evening, and ta-da! All done.

For the girly girl:

This sweet baby doll dress featuring a funky fall pattern has us feeling thankful. Flowy dresses like this pick from Head Over Heels are great for those warmer Thanksgivings we’re accustomed to down here in south Louisiana.

For the daredevil:

This bold pattern is perfect for watching the new Louisiana-themed float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while ushering in guests. The fun pattern incorporates classic fall colors like army green and autumnal oranges in a more casual take from August Boutique.

For the trendy girl:

Seventies style is back, which means that these chocolate leather shorts and knee-high white boots are a perfect Thanksgiving throwback. Whether you’re watching football in the living room or helping cook in the kitchen, this look from Herringstone’s Boutique is sure to carry you from room to room seamlessly.

For the classic girl:

This long-sleeved cottagecore-inspired dress from NK Boutique does a great job at blending old and new styles, creating a cute holiday look that is both timeless and trendy.

For the girl with a little bit of edge:

Pair this fashion-forward take on a classic plaid set with a warm apple cider to turn your fall dreams into reality. This coordinated set from Aria reinvents traditional Thanksgiving style with a bit of edge.

For the busy bee:

Take the suit out of the office and bring it to the dinner table this Thanksgiving. If warm and cozy is your vibe, then this red plaid suit from Rodeo Boutique is just what you need.

