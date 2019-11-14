Thanksgiving outfits that still look good after turkey

Thanksgiving: It’s the one day of the year when no one will give you a hard time when you go back for seconds–or thirds–of the mashed potatoes and stuffing. It is, however, the day when most people’s crazy aunt tends to post tons of pictures on Facebook of the whole family together. And trust me when I say that you don’t want to be the one in the photo with a food baby after a few too many trips to the dessert table.

No matter if you’re celebrating the day in your grandparents’ formal dining room or with your husband’s friends at the camp, on Thanksgiving you have to be photo-op ready. So to help you find an outfit that looks good from all the angles, we compiled some Thanksgiving looks that are cute and stretchy where it counts. Click the posts for more information:

The print on this sweater will keep you looking fierce all day long. Plus, you can swap out the jeans for leggings (because comfort) right before dinner and no one would even know.

I don’t know about you, but my family always uses Thanksgiving as an excuse to take our Christmas card picture. Luckily, this skirt is a perfect way to be fall-y and festive at the same time.

I can’t be the only one who’s excited that joggers are being incorporated into everyday wear, right? For a look that is sure to slither above the rest, try out these python pants paired with a fun leather jacket.

There’s nothing better than a dress with a waistline that hits in all the right places. Additionally, the camel color would look great with the whole Thanksgiving aesthetic.

This look–it’s different and we’re here for it. The bright floral pattern on the skirt is sure to stand out, yet pairs perfectly with the striped pattern of the sweater. Not to mention, the slit will make it easy to move around all day long.

Plan on spending your day cheering on the Saints? No matter if you’ll be watching in Atlanta or in your living room, this outfit is perfect for tackling whatever Thanksgiving throws your way.

Wanting to make a subtle statement this holiday? This monochromatic ensemble is perfect for looking effortlessly put together.

Shift dresses and jean jackets #FTW! It’s so easy to dress this casual look up with a great shoe and trendy accessories.

What’s going to be your fashion vibe this Thanksgiving? Tag us on Instagram and we might just share the finished look.