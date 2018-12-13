A tale of two tables: Classic and colorful Christmas tablescapes from Brighton the Day

Baton Rouge native turned Dallas lifestyle blogger Brighton Keller, author of the style blog Brighton the Day, is known for her fashion sense. However, while her blog is overflowing with holiday outfit inspiration, she and her roommate Katie have put together two Christmas tables that demonstrate that style goes far beyond what can be worn on the body.

In this blog post, Katie explains the ins and outs of creating a Pinterest-worthy table this holiday season–whether you prefer traditional or something more modern. Utilizing family heirlooms, wrapping paper, leaves from her personal garden, and even scrapbook paper, these tips for simple yet stunning place settings will have your mind racing with ideas for your upcoming festivities.

Click on the photos below for a closer look at both the classic and colorful settings:

Check out the full post here to learn more about creating these looks. And follow Keller on social media here for more inspiration.