Outfit via NK Boutique. Photo by Soel Studio.

Fashion trends you’re sure to see at the tailgate this season

|
By
-

The most wonderful time of the year is officially here: LSU football season, that is. And with it comes the task of picking out the perfect gameday ensemble. Tailgating fashion trends are changing every year. So, to get ready for gameday, we’re catching up with Maggie Gladney, marketing manager at NK Boutique.

“In addition to purple and gold looks, we are loving neutral looks paired with purple and gold accessories,” says Gladney. “We are seeing lots of vegan leather—which is a huge trend this fall—especially matching leather sets and leather dresses.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

Now comes the hard part: accessorizing. While we love to have a fabulous pair of shoes to match our outfits, it’s important to think in terms of comfort for tailgating. Maggie suggests wearing sneakers or cowboy boots. “For clear bags, we love the selection of interchangeable straps to switch out for different looks or events,” says Gladney.

Check out some of NK Boutique’s gameday picks below.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Trends: Boot Up

Since Louisiana is known as “the boot,” it’s easy to see why they're the gameday shoe of

Athletic accessories to enhance your...

If you need a little motivation to make your next workout, a new athletic accessory might put the

This fall, brown is the...

Is brown the new black? The answer is yes. Brunette hues are making their way to Baton Rouge

Finds for harnessing your main...

Even if you shy away from spotlight, Baton Rouge retailers offer outfits can make you shine on

Silk scarves are hot this...

A silk scarf is always style. Now, Time Warp Boutique has taken the guess work out of creating a

TRENDING STORIES