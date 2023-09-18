Fashion trends you’re sure to see at the tailgate this season | By Ryn Lakvold -

The most wonderful time of the year is officially here: LSU football season, that is. And with it comes the task of picking out the perfect gameday ensemble. Tailgating fashion trends are changing every year. So, to get ready for gameday, we’re catching up with Maggie Gladney, marketing manager at NK Boutique.

“In addition to purple and gold looks, we are loving neutral looks paired with purple and gold accessories,” says Gladney. “We are seeing lots of vegan leather—which is a huge trend this fall—especially matching leather sets and leather dresses.”

Now comes the hard part: accessorizing. While we love to have a fabulous pair of shoes to match our outfits, it’s important to think in terms of comfort for tailgating. Maggie suggests wearing sneakers or cowboy boots. “For clear bags, we love the selection of interchangeable straps to switch out for different looks or events,” says Gladney.

Check out some of NK Boutique’s gameday picks below.