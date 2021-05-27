Take a dip in these swimsuits just in time for Memorial Day

As temperatures creep steadily upwards (or hit 90 degrees all at once, as seems to be the case in Louisiana), some of us might be feeling a well-deserved jump in the pool, which means that we’re likely in need of a swimsuit pick-me-up. Luckily, Baton Rouge boutiques have us covered, with plenty of swimsuit options suited to every shape and size making a splash in this summer. Read on for some of our swimsuit picks, and tap the Instagram links for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatta Box Baton Rouge (@chattaboxboutique)

We can’t promise you’ll be transported to a tropical island when shimmying into this bandeau style one piece from Chatta Box Boutique, but we can promise that you’ll immediately feel vacation-ready.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

We’re calling this one the “LBS.” This little black swimsuit from Love is the staple piece every woman needs in her summer wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukka Boutique (@lukkaboutique)

Whether you’re diving into the ocean or into the pool, this block-colored swimsuit from Lukka Boutique isn’t going anywhere, and we don’t want it to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawson Street (@shopdawsonstreet)

There’s something effortlessly cool about a vintage-inspired swimsuit like this one from Dawson Street. Throw on a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses, blast some oldies and tap into your inner pin-up girl this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C U R R I E (@shopcurrie)

There’s been a whole lot of swimsuit hacks going around on TikTok, but this reversible bikini top from Currie proves to be the ultimate summer save.

For more summer style inspiration, keep up with us on Instagram @inregister.