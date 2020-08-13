Sweet Baton Rouge supports local companies with Lagniappe Boxes
When it comes to style, there’s something to be said for classics. Trends come and go, but some pieces grow into icons. What’s more quintessentially Louisiana than a tried and true cotton tee? We talked with Meredith Waguespack, founder of Sweet Baton Rouge, to hear about all the good the T-shirt brand is doing for local businesses.
Sweet Baton Rouge was created in 2010 as a gameday T-shirt brand, but it quickly evolved to include designs inspired by all parts of our community.
“We believe in comfort and quality,” says Waguespack. “We always want to keep our T-shirts fun and light with niche Louisiana designs.”
View this post on Instagram
Ready for some more Gameday Teasers? Sweet Baton Rouge® was first just a name on one of our OG t-shirts, and with it's popularity over the years, it sparked the company's name change in 2018. This Fall, when you wear one of our Gameday Collection tees, we want to bring you the feeling that you are right back in Sweet Baton Rouge®, wherever you are! . . . #tailgatekrewe #tailgatestateofmind #everdayislikegameday #gamedayyall #LouisianaSaturdayNight #localgameday #footballseason #tigerspirit #secfootball #collegemascot #batonrouge #gobr #225batonrouge #shoplouisiana #locallove #igersbatonrouge #statepride #onlylouisiana #thatlacommunity #footballfashion #lovethegame #lsufootball #slufootball #ullfootball #saintsfootball #sweetbatonrouge
Coming up on four years, Sweet Baton Rouge’s monthly Lagniappe Boxes feature a themed T-shirt paired with other fun items purchased from Louisiana shops and vendors.
“We wanted to be able to create something fun and unique to Louisiana,” says Waguespack, “We purchase these great items from local businesses for our boxes as a way to put other Louisiana products in front of our customers.”
Sweet Baton Rouge launched its Locals Supporting Locals campaign in early April as a way to give back to fellow local businesses who are facing difficult times due to COVID-19. Each month, the brand is donating a portion of its sales to a different company or creator. Thanks to the initiative, the brand has donated nearly $4,000 already.
“We were deciding what to do for our fourth-anniversary Lagniappe Box in September,” says Waguespack, “We thought it would be really fun to align our mission of Locals Supporting Locals to encourage people to eat local.”
Available for purchase through August 23, a portion of the sales from September’s box will donated to a local restaurant that will be announced later in September.
View this post on Instagram
We are kicking off our 4th year of Lagniappe Box with the September Box. This box is going to be super special to the company because we are giving back locally this month through our sales of this months Lagniappe Box. Early April, the Sweet Baton Rouge team designed and kicked off a campaign called "Locals Supporting Locals", this campaign so far, has given back close to $4,000 to local Louisiana small businesses and we are just beginning. This months theme is giving back to the food industry and this box, will have a brand new t-shirt designed around eating local with 4 locally curated products. This box is a win-win, we are celebrating 4 years of Lagniappe Box while we give back! Help us spread the Local Love with your purchase this month! . . . #lagniappebox #eatlocal #drinklocal #localpopup #supportyourlocalmakers #louisianacrafted #louisianalocal #local #louisianamakers #sweetbatonrouge #midcitybatonrouge #onlylouisiana #explorebatonrouge #supportyourlocalmaker
“What’s great about the Lagniappe Boxes is that they’re a surprise,” says Waguespack. “It’s all about celebrating small business and local makers and artists.”
Can it get any better? A comfy, classic tee to add to your collection and carefully curated Louisiana products, all in support of businesses run by our neighbors. The Lagniappe Box can be purchased as one-time gift or a monthly subscription. Learn more about the box, as well as purchasing information, here.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!