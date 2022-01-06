Savor sweater weather with these local boutique finds

Here in Baton Rouge, sweater season is short and sweet. And while we like it that way–sundresses are more our speed–we still want to live in the moment and embrace knits of all kinds. We found some of the cutest sweaters around town to keep you warm and stylish this season. Keep scrolling for the trendiest ways to stay toasty locally:

Layering is smart when it comes to Louisiana weather. When warmer temperatures rise, you can wear this sweater from Moxi Boutique on its own; however, on the days when temperature drops to 30 degrees, you can pair it over a long-sleeve white sweater to stay warm and fashionable at the same time.

Not into subtlety and want to make a statement? This bold and bright sweater from Bella Bella Boutique is definitely the star of the show.

Two-piece sets are all the rage this winter season, and this matching set from Hemline is no exception. They’re great pieces to wear separately, mixed-and-matched, and—of course—together.

Pairing your sweater with an equally cozy jacket is always a good idea. HerringStone’s has stocked a stylish topper that works with any outfit.

Another trendy style this season is two-tone sweaters. This dual-color cardigan from Aria is a fun piece to have in your wardrobe this winter. It’s the best of both worlds.

If you’re not into the bright colors this winter, keep it more traditional with this earth-tone sweater from Chic. Another way to upgrade your style this season is to add a button-down shirt underneath your sweater for a more sophisticated and classic look.

We love the pastels of this cardigan set from Wanderlust by Abby. Plus, the pieces can be worn together or separately for many different looks.

More of a dress person? NK Boutique has you covered with this black sweater dress. If your legs get too cold, just add some knee-high boots to complete the look while also staying warm.