What to wear to cheer on Joe Burrow and the Bengals this Sunday

Food. Friends. Football… and ‘fit? Who says sports have to stand in the way of you looking your best? We know that stores stock up on tiger stripes in preparation for a Saturday night in Death Valley, but now that our Heisman-winning, first-round draft pick and Louisiana legend Joe Burrow is the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s time to trade in the purple and gold for orange and black as Burrow leads his team this Super Bowl Sunday.

Can’t decide what to wear for the big game? Don’t worry, we got you covered with these local finds that will help you cheer in style.

Cozy up in this “Good to Me” Orange Sweater from Blu Spero for a laid-back look. Pair with a skirt and some knee-high boots for a fancier style suited for a grand entrance.

Want something dressier? This tiger-print dress from Frock Candy would feel right at home in a Bengal fan’s closest. Wear it in support of team Burrow on Super Bowl Sunday or wait to wear it while you cheer on the tigers in Death Valley next season.

If you and your bestie can’t decide what to wear, then maybe this matching set from Bella Bella will suit you both. You, your friend and this matching orange-and-black set go together like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a touchdown pass.

This crossover orange top from NK Boutique is the bow on top—or in the case, the back—of a cute and classy watch-party look.

This season’s cold spell may require a bit of warmth offered by this orange sweater from Edit by LBP. Pair it with a skirt for a dressier look or add some jeans and sneakers for a casual outfit ideal for snacking in front of the big screen.

Nothing says “Geaux Tigers!” or “Who Dey!” quite like tiger print itself! This tiger-print sweater from Wanderlust by Abby suits the Bengal Tigers and the LSU Tigers, so you can cheer for one wild cat without offending the other.