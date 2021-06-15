Spotted: Summer Essentials edition of Hope Filled Box

A box full of charming, summer-inspired goodies that also supports women around the world? Talk about the total package!

The Hope Filled quarterly subscription box comes to us by way of Hands Producing Hope, a local nonprofit that offers work, education and hope to women abroad and right here in Baton Rouge, where a white-paneled storefront sits on Government Street. Each box contains colorful, carefully curated goods you won’t find on a typical store shelf, with items crafted by small, women-owned businesses in Costa Rica, Rwanda and India, just to name a few.

The latest Hope Filled edition, the Summer Essentials box, is especially vibrant and cheerful. Reminiscent of citrus and sunshine, the box includes all the necessities for a fresh start this season. Inside the Summer Essentials box you will find a playful Citrus Pouch, refreshing Sparkling Botanicals Grapefruit Quince drink, brightly colored Hands Producing Hope Lilly Hair Clips and more sustainably made goods.

Good things truly do come in small packages! For more information on the Summer Essentials box products and pricing, or to snag one of the remaining 11 boxes, visit Hands Producing Hope’s website or the Hope Filled Box Instagram.