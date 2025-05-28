Photos courtesy the boutiques

Stylish hats from local boutiques to pack for that summer beach trip

|
By
-

The sun is out! The UV index in Baton Rouge—or your Gulf Coast beach destination—is no joke this time of year.

Time to shield some rays with sunglasses, sunscreen and—you guessed it—hats.

Here are some trends to look out for when choosing hats from Capital Region shops this summer.

Classic and classy beachwear

JL straw packable hat, $287

From Edit by LBP

Timeless and classy, this style goes with anything. Use it over and over, from a day in the sand to an evening cocktail hour.

Suncrest hat, $295

From Lukka Boutique

Another classic for your summer inspo board, but this one is a hybrid of a fedora and visor. The visor allows for a close fit to the head with the look of a stylish sun hat from the front. Check it out in both the peanut and white coloring.

Patterns and statement pieces

Western cowhide hat, $24

From London’s Fashion Boutique

Studded with a silver and turquoise belt, this textural cowhide-print hat will be the focal point of any outfit. Wear it to Beyoncé’s tour or a summer music fest worth the drive from Baton Rouge.

Paulina green gingham palm hat, $118

From Shop The Chic Girl

Patterns—especially gingham—are another trend to keep an eye on. There’s been a resurgence in the picnic-blanket pattern in clothes and accessories in recent years.

Eye-catching colors

BA palm hats, $205

From Love Boutique

This summer is all about color, color, color. Think: pops of hues that are eye-catching and brighten up an outfit.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

We’re predicting stripes will be...

We're switching things up for our color of the month for May. Stripes will be everywhere this

Spotted: Mimosa Handcrafted’s new pet...

Pets are cherished family members. To keep them with you wherever you go, Mimosa Handcrafted

Spotted: Leslie Charville’s new line...

Leslie Charville's iconic art comes to life in the form of a fashionable

What to wear to St....

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby while giving back to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. And do it

Stylish local ladies you should...

It's the era of influencers, and we have some of the best residing right here in Baton Rouge. See

TRENDING STORIES