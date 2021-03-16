We’re green with emerald envy for these stackable rings from Barker’s Antique Jewelry

Beloved by both Cleopatra and Elizabeth Taylor, the majestic emerald is as timeless as history’s most revered women. And on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, what better way to commemorate Ireland’s patron saint than with these stackable emerald and diamond rings from Barker’s Antique Jewelry? While March is a fashionable month for sporting shades of green, these emerald bands are a worthy investment for any time of the year.

The solid emerald bands are priced at $1,800; the diamond and emerald bands are priced at $2,700.

Visit Barker’s Antique Jewelry for more details.