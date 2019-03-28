Spring must-haves from Baton Rouge boutiques

Today’s fashion is centered around comfort and leisure, while also having the ability to pack a punch. According to Vogue’s spring 2019 trends report, looks from the ’80s are still seen on the streets, the color of the season is beige, prints are meant to be worn together, everyone is California dreaming, itty-bitty frocks are the new LBDs, brightly colored suits are worn for every occasion, tunics are meant for the beach, and, yes, there is such a thing as a “casual” blazer. To help with deciding what to grab from your closet this season, we rounded up some of our favorite posts from stores across Baton Rouge that prove Vogue’s top trends are available right here in the Capital City.

’80s Wear

Couture poufs of the late ’80s have been seen time and time again in a dressed-down style to accommodate an on-the-go life. They’re a fun, funky and forward way to spruce up your wardrobe without sacrificing your favorite pair of jeans.

Be More Beige

Sporting beige head to toe shows nothing but confidence. As Vogue says, some may call this color “contemporary oatmeal” or “stony ground,” but regardless of its name, the catwalks and Baton Rouge boutiques are making it clear that spring is the time to gravitate toward this neutral.

Mix & Match

Forget everything your mother, older sister or fashion icon told you about the taboo of mixing and matching prints when you were younger. Pairing florals with cheetah, stripes, polka dots or any other pattern proves you know a thing or two about trendy fashion, and are not afraid to try something new.

California Dreamin’

Everyone is dreaming of warmer days, palm trees and sun-kissed skin, meaning it is almost impossible not to dream of a trip to California. Bright colors, groovy patterns and, of course, tie dye from the West Coast have made their way into Baton Rouge as some of the top seasonal looks.

Itty Bitty Frocks

Push aside all the little black dresses in your wardrobe to make room for the short, free and colorful. Style these pieces up or down this season with sandals, sneakers or heels to let your personality shine through your clothes this spring.

Re-Imagined Suits

Don’t know how to energize your wardrobe? Opt for a fresh spring suit that is saturated by citrus shades and flowery hues. Add a pair of white pumps, booties or sneakers, and you’ll immediately fall in love with this ensemble.

Resort Tunics

When packing your suitcase for that island getaway, keep in mind that daisy dukes no longer achieve that beachy, boho vibe that we all covet on vacation. Try throwing in a longer tunic for a more casual silhouette to prove that showing skin isn’t necessary for a stylish statement.

Everyday Blazers

Contemporary fashion is all about mixing formal and casual wear. Achieving that modern, effortless look is created by throwing any blazer over your favorite tee with grungy shorts or jeans. This look also helps you battle the cold mornings, toasty afternoons and nighttime breezes.

