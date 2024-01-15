Spread the love with our local Valentine’s Day gift guide

|
By
-

Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is less than a month away.

Here in Louisiana, this lovey-dovey holiday is often overshadowed by Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, but don’t let the one you love go unnoticed. Now is the time to start shopping for the lucky lady in your life. Not sure where to start? Well, you can’t go wrong with an accessory she will treasure for years to come. To help you spread the love, we’ve curated a guide of local Valentine’s Day gifts that are sure to impress anyone on your list. Scroll over the image below to get the details on the jewelry, shoes, sunglasses, custom stationery and more.

Drop a not-so-subtle hint by sending this to your valentine.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shop quiz! with bright and...

Owners of Sunshine Society, Lexie Polito and Alli Sims Roberts, are giving us all the details on

The LSU Tiger Girls got...

See how the LSU Tiger Girls got their Smooth Criminal suits custom made by Baton Rouge's own Queen

Christmas may be over, but...

It might be time to take the holiday greenery down, but we're still decking ourselves in shades of

Ball season is upon us....

Ball season is almost here! But you don't have to go far to find some of the best dresses. Shop

Put your best foot forward...

Step into the new year in style with the top three shoe trend predictions from Aria owner Bonnie

TRENDING STORIES