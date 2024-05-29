Spotted: This watch trend is making every hour happy hour | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The newly trending cocktail watch is giving happy hour a whole new meaning. As reported by Who What Wear, luxury timepieces are all the rage right now. Intended for dressy occasions, the timepieces are often smaller in size and feature eye-catching embellishments like diamonds and mother of pearl.

Out of all the cocktail watch options from the Who What Wear article, our favorite can coincidentally be found at Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry here in Baton Rouge. The classic and cool Cartier Panthère watch is one that will never go out of style.

“Arguably one of the most-purchased and most in-demand watches in recent memory is the Cartier Panthère,” Kristen Nichols writes in the article, “While it has been a fixture among fashion’s biggest insiders, it was also on the wrist of Zendaya’s character of Tashi Duncan in Challengers which proved its importance both from a fashion and cultural point of view.”

Try out the small framed watch with a timeless style at a Lee Michaels location near you.