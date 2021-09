In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Louisiana has a long way to go. To aid in the effort, Mariegold Designs is selling “Rebuild Louisiana” sweatshirts and T-shirts. Proceeds from the pieces directly benefit the Samaritan’s Purse’s efforts in the local community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariegold Designs LLC (@mariegolddesigns)

Preorders end this Friday, September 3. Purchasing information is available here or by clicking the Instagram post above.