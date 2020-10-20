Spotted: Ring dishes at Merci Beaucoup Boutique

We all know that one friend who is notorious for losing jewelry—you might even be that friend. This week’s spotted item, ring dishes from Merci Beaucoup Boutique, is a tidy and stylish way to solve the problem of a missing stud earring or a vanished midi ring.

This multipurpose piece would look adorable on any dresser or bedside table, serving as both decor and storage. You’ll never have to trace back your steps or dig through every pocket during a panic attack over your teeniest possessions, because your jewelry will be neatly stowed in sight. For pricing details, contact Merci Beaucoup.