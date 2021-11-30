Spotted: Papa Noel dishware from The Keeping Room

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?… Great! Now that we’ve got your attention, let’s chat about holiday dishware. Nothing is cozier than snuggling up and sipping hot chocolate from your favorite festive mug. Or if hosting is more your thing, then dishing up holiday treats on a themed serving platter is just as sweet. Cue the Papa Noel collection available at The Keeping Room.

This set includes various mugs ($23.95), plates ($29.95), pitchers ($93.95), serving platters ($93.95) and punch bowls ($239.95). The plates come in pink or mint, while the mugs come in white and pink. All pieces of the collection can be purchased in the store or online for in-store pickup.

For more information, visit The Keeping Room’s website here.