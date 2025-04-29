Spotted: Mimosa Handcrafted’s new pet collection | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Pets are cherished family members. To keep them with you wherever you go, Mimosa Handcrafted recently released a collar cuff bracelet, along with engraved dog tags in a bone or heart silhouette to add to the bracelet or a chain of your choice.

“Making a piece to honor our pets has been on my list for years,” owner Madeline Ellis wrote on Instagram. “We went back and forth, but then it hit: a collar. A symbol of the sweetest belonging, with tags for finding your way home and a name called by the ones who love you most.”