Spotted: Colorful T-shirts that give back to LASM

On October 8, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum will host its annual gala, this year with the theme “Iridescence.” A fundraiser for the downtown museum’s educational programming, the gala’s initiatives begin long before the fall event. To help kick the fundraising off right, LASM is selling a total of 150 limited edition “Summer of Lagniappe” T-shirts in hopes to raise an initial $2,200. The shirts, available in three different colors, are just the beginning of the summer’s promotions, which will see more “lagniappe” items become available to the public.

T-shirts will be on sale through this Friday, July 9. Click here to purchase yours.