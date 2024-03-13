Spice up your St. Patrick’s day fit with these local finds | By Lilly Chastain -

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, and we’re ready to paint the town green. The annual Wearin’ of the Green parade is arguably the biggest and most celebrated holiday in our capital city. But what is St. Patrick’s Day without a parade look? We’re feeling pretty lucky to have found these local accessories that will make any parade-goer perfectly pinch-proof from head to toe.

Celebrate with shamrock queen glitter and custom cups from The Keeping Room. Add a fun green tote for carrying beads and a pair of emerald earrings to elevate any ensemble. And, of course, a festive pair of sunglasses and a honeybee’s headband to tie it all together. Hover over the image below to get all the details on these St. Patrick’s Day essentials. Cheers!