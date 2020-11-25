Shop ’til you drop: Local Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals

Have you started Christmas shopping yet? Us either. Luckily, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday were created with us in mind. And after months of online shopping, we couldn’t be more excited at the idea of shopping in real life–socially distanced, of course.

Eager to get the best deals this Friday, November 27, and through the weekend, we rounded up a list of local stores offering holiday deals. Read on for the full list:

For the kids:

Lulu and Bean is opening early at 8 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m. The shop will offer free bath balms with purchase for the first 20 customers, as well as a chance to spin the wheel at checkout for 10 to 40% off or a free gift. Additionally, kids can drop off letters to Santa in Santa’s mailbox at the store to receive a treat and note from Santa.

At Oh Baby! all in-store apparel size 12 months to 6X will be 25% off.

Mini Macarons will have 20% off in store and online.

Giggles is offering Giggles Bucks in store this Friday for January use: spend $100, get $20; spend $200, get $50; spend $500, get $125. The store is also offering 20% off online purchases, as well as free shipping. On Saturday, the shop is offering 30% off from 9 to 10 a.m., 20% off from 10 to 11 a.m. and 10% off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Victoria’s Toy Station will be offering 20% off the whole store on Friday.

Olly-Olly will have 20% off Christmas pajamas, Christmas-themed clothing, ornaments and Advent calendars. Additionally, shoppers will receive 25% off if they bring in diapers to donate to the Junior League of Baton Rouge diaper drive.

Tangerine is offering 25% off the entire store.

For her:

Posh is hosting a beat-the-clock sale and will be giving gift cards to the first 10 people in line. The store will also have mimosas, trivia and games before the store opens.

SoSis is having a doorbuster deal: 50% off select Yummie leggings and 15% off all sweaters. For Small Business Saturday, the store is offering 25% off one item, plus a free gift with every purchase. Sosis will also host a Cyber Monday sale, including 20% off all dresses and free shipping.

Edit by LBP will have 30% off of current in-season styles Friday and BOGO jewelry sales on Saturday.

Hemline Towne Center is hosting a beat-the-clock sale starting at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The sales start at 40% off and decrease hourly.

NK Boutique is hosting a tent sale starting Friday morning, with 20% storewide.

Head Over Heels is offering 25% off the whole store and an additional 60% off sale items.

Lukka will have 20% off all regular priced items on Friday and Saturday.

At Aria, more than half the store will be marked 30 to 50% off with marked-down racks priced at $25, $50 and $75. Doors open at 10 am.

Chattabox is offering 50% off more than half the store until Saturday, November 28.

Love is offering discounts up to 30% off with pick-a-discount option for 10%, 20% or 30% off of one item. Shoppers can also enter to win a gift card with a purchase of $200 or more.

Eros will give 20% off of an entire purchases.

Avant Tous is offering 25 “Avant Dollars,” which can be spent on retail and services, for every $100 spent. Shoppers who spend more than $800 can double their Avant Dollars. The salon will will also offer doorbuster BOGO deals on spa services, plus the Holiday Perk and Glow package for $275. Additionally, deals include markdowns on spa gift sets starting at $50. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and virtual deals will be available online.

For the guys:

Carriages is offering 25% off the entire store through Saturday.

Massey’s Professional Outfitters is offering special promotional deals when shoppers register for emails through the store’s website, as well as select Garmin watches up to $100 off.

For the brides:

Bustle is hosting its White Friday private sale, opening at 8 a.m. on Friday for a by-appointment-only event. Starting at 10 a.m., the shop will offer a 10% discount and $150 veil credit with every gown purchased. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Through Saturday, I Do Bridal Couture is offering 10% off on new gown orders, as well as a free classic veil with the purchase of a gown.

Bridal Boutique of Baton Rouge’s Thanksgiving Sale will continue through Saturday, November 28, with 20% off sample gowns, as well as 25% off mother of the bride dresses and 15% off special orders.