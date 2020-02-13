Shop ’til you drop at these New Orleans-area boutiques
No weekend in the Crescent City is complete without eating, drinking and shopping your way across uptown and the CBD. And while bites and booze might play the biggest roles in a NOLA getaway, I think it’s safe to say that the 504 shopping scene is well worth exploring.
So, in case you’re heading to New Orleans next weekend and wanting to take your Insta outfit game to the next level, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Big Easy boutiques.
TréBlu Boutique
View this post on Instagram
This set BLUE us away! 💙🦋💎 Top and shorts are sold separately! #shoptrèblu
This set is perfect for a warm day of walking through the city. Pair it with your favorite pair of cute sneakers and you’re ready to roll!
Candy Apple
If you’re heading down to NOLA for a little Valentine’s–or Galentine’s–Day celebration, be sure to stop at Candy Apple because this outfit is definitely the vibe.
Shop Dolce Boutique
Now this is the type of effortless everyday look we love. It’s perfect for lunching, laughing and posing for pictures all over the Quarter.
Azby’s
View this post on Instagram
Bring on the mimosas because this dress was made for Sunday brunch at Commander’s.
Lucy Rose
If tri-colored Mardi Gras ensembles just aren’t your thing, then these two looks are bound to look fierce and make it festive.
Swoon New Orleans
This outfit really has us swooning and anxiously waiting for sunny spring months to make their entrance in the Big Easy.
What’s your must-shop boutique in the Crescent City? Let us know in the comments below.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!