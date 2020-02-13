Shop ’til you drop at these New Orleans-area boutiques

No weekend in the Crescent City is complete without eating, drinking and shopping your way across uptown and the CBD. And while bites and booze might play the biggest roles in a NOLA getaway, I think it’s safe to say that the 504 shopping scene is well worth exploring.

So, in case you’re heading to New Orleans next weekend and wanting to take your Insta outfit game to the next level, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Big Easy boutiques.

TréBlu Boutique

This set is perfect for a warm day of walking through the city. Pair it with your favorite pair of cute sneakers and you’re ready to roll!

Candy Apple

If you’re heading down to NOLA for a little Valentine’s–or Galentine’s–Day celebration, be sure to stop at Candy Apple because this outfit is definitely the vibe.

Shop Dolce Boutique

Now this is the type of effortless everyday look we love. It’s perfect for lunching, laughing and posing for pictures all over the Quarter.

Azby’s

Bring on the mimosas because this dress was made for Sunday brunch at Commander's.

Bring on the mimosas because this dress was made for Sunday brunch at Commander’s.

Lucy Rose

If tri-colored Mardi Gras ensembles just aren’t your thing, then these two looks are bound to look fierce and make it festive.

Swoon New Orleans

This outfit really has us swooning and anxiously waiting for sunny spring months to make their entrance in the Big Easy.

What’s your must-shop boutique in the Crescent City? Let us know in the comments below.