Shop Quiz! with Emily Katherine Boutique

At just 19, with a strong vision and eye for fashion, Emily Katherine Trahan took a leap of faith and opened her first boutique. Now, only three years later, she’s expanding her business to three brick-and-mortar locations, with her newest location opening last month in Lafayette at River Ranch.

In the Q&A below, Trahan gives us the details on how Emily Katherine Boutique has blossomed.

Emily Katherine Trahan celebrates the opening of her third brick-and-mortar location.

Why did you open Emily Katherine Boutique? 

I’ve always loved fashion. I come from a family of entrepreneurs, and I’ve been learning from my dad for many years. I’ve watched him embrace change, view challenges as opportunities and continually pivot as a business owner. I opened my first boutique at 19 years old in 2021, which has grown to three locations in three years. I currently have brick-and-mortar locations in Baton Rouge, New Iberia and my newest location, River Ranch in Lafayette.

What sets your boutique apart?

As a boutique owner, I want to empower women to feel beautiful in the body God has given them. I firmly believe the right outfit can change anything. Our customer service is one thing we are extremely proud of at EKB!

Can you hint at what shoppers will see in your store next season?

I just attended market in New York and saw all the spring 2025 trends. Femininity took to the runways with bows, rosettes, ruffles and layers of tulle. I hand-select the trendiest clothing, accessories and clothes to make you look your absolute best.

Tell us about your team.

We have the best team! These ladies go above and beyond. They will remember your name and ask about the last event you attended wearing EKB. They will also remember your wardrobe preferences: long or short sleeves, patterns or solids, heels or flats, and all the other important details.
